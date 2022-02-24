Kimberly Guilfoyle Drops Massive Clue About Trump’s 2024 Plans At CPAC

Kimberly Guilfoyle dropped a massive clue about former President Donald Trump’s plans for 2024 during a speech Thursday at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“The MAGA movement is alive and well,” Guilfoyle, previously adviser to Trump, said to a cheering audience at CPAC 2022 in Florida. “We will show the Democrats first-hand that elections have consequences when we win a record number of seats in the midterms and that is just step one.”

WATCH:



“Step two is reclaiming the White House and returning President Trump to the Oval Office,” Guilfoyle continued. “I pray about this and I am confident that if we are lucky to have President Trump make that sacrifice again then he will defeat Joe Biden.” (RELATED: Crowd Cheers On Trump For Presidents’ Day Outside His Florida Golf Course)

Guilfoyle’s speech is the latest in a series of hints relating to a potential Trump presidential bid in 2024. In a May 2021 interview with the Daily Wire’s Candace Owens, Trump teased a “certain announcement” that would make people “very, very happy.”

Trump told Sean Hannity in June 2021 that he had come to a decision regarding 2024, though the former president has not stated definitively what the decision is. A YouGov poll from earlier in February showed Trump was still seen as “very favorable” by 54% of Republicans. However, this figure shows a 9 point decrease since October 2021.

Guilfoyle’s engagement to Donald Trump, Jr. was publicly announced in January 2022. The couple has been engaged for over a year but kept their relationship under wraps as they moved from New York to Florida.

Guilfoyle is one of several prominent speakers at CPAC 2022. Other noteworthy guests include Trump, former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.