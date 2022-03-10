Crocodile Snatches A Bat Out Of The Air In Crazy Video

A crocodile snatched a bat out of the air in an absurd video making the rounds online.

In an Instagram video shared by @solar_whisper, some bats were flying over the Daintree River in Australia when a crocodile rose up and snatched one clean out of the air.

You can watch the absolutely insane video below. It’s wild.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen something like this before. That crocodile just jumped right out of the water and snatched that bat like it was nothing at all.

The crocodile was so smooth that it almost looked easy, which we all know it wasn’t.

In case you guys didn’t already know, messing with wildlife is a great way to find yourself in a boatload of trouble.

This video is just the latest proof of that fact, and we have plenty of other videos that prove these animals aren’t to be messed with.

If you see a big crocodile in a river, you might want to start swimming the other way!

