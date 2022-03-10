Elon Musk And Grimes Forced To Reveal Life-Changing News After Interview Goes Awry

Billionaire Elon Musk and singer Grimes secretly welcomed a second child via surrogate in December and were forced to reveal the news Friday.

“I am not at liberty to speak on these things,” Grimes, 33, initially told a Vanity Fair reporter who heard the unmistakable sound of a baby crying in the singer’s home during an interview. “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E [Elon Musk] is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff … X is out there. His situation is like that. But yeah, I don’t know.”

Musk is very open about their first child, X, often posing for photos and taking videos with the happy little lad. (RELATED: Elon Musk Finally Shares Photo Of Newborn Baby)

“Did she really think I wasn’t going to hear a baby?” the reporter wrote. Apparently the new baby girl began to scream and cry as someone whispered, “shhhh,” the Vanity Fair report continued, making it impossible for Grimes to hide the existence of her and Musk’s new daughter.

Grimes and Musk were “semi-separated” in 2021 after spending three years together. Musk said the pair still loved each other and saw each other frequently.

The new baby was welcomed via surrogate in December 2021 and is known only as “Y,” according to Vanity Fair. Grimes had multiple complications during her pregnancy with their first child, X, which is why the couple chose to use a surrogate to bring Y into the world, the article explained.

When asked if that means she and Musk are back together, Grimes said, “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid.”

“We live in separate houses, she continued, according to PageSix. “We’re best friends. We see each other all the time … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it. It’s the best it’s ever been … we just need to be free.”

X and Y may even have a brother or sister or two in the coming years, as Grimes noted that they’ve “always wanted at least three or four [children].”

Congratulations to Grimes and Musk!