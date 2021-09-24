Elon Musk Confirms He’s ‘Semi-Separated’ With Singer Grimes After Three Years

Elon Musk has confirmed that he and singer Grimes have “semi-separated” after three years together but that they continue to co-parent their child.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” the SpaceX founder shared about he and the 33-year-old Canadian singer’s relationship, Page Six reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: ‘Give My Regards To Your Puppet Master’: Elon Musk Flames WaPo For Tesla Story)

It looks like Grimes and Elon Musk are no more. https://t.co/mSNGWnOhP0 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 24, 2021

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” he added. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.” (RELATED: Musician Grimes Says She Was Hospitalized For A Panic Attack)

Musk and the singer, born Claire Elise Boucher, made headlines when they first started dating in May 2018. Grimes and Musk welcomed their son in May 2020.

The two were last seen together at the 2021 Met Gala earlier in September. Grimes hit the red carpet solo donning a giant sword, but later joined Musk inside.

The singer spoke to Vogue this month about being a mother and shared how having a “baby was a big kind of like rebirth” for her “artistically,” the outlet noted.