Pence Meets With Ukrainian Refugees At Border Amid Harris’s Trip To Poland

Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the Ukrainian border Thursday to meet with refugees, coinciding with Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Poland designed to “demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance.”

Harris is visiting Warsaw, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania, from March 9-11 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While there, she plans to meet with the leaders of Poland and Romania, according to a past statement from Harris’s deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh. (RELATED: Newt Gingrich Rips ‘Lack Of Seriousness’ In Biden Admin By Sending Kamala Harris On Diplomatic Trip)

Meanwhile, Pence announced Thursday that he, too, was in Poland – but at the border of Ukraine, where he visited with his wife and met with refugees who had fled amid the invasion.

“The impact of the Russian invasion on these families is heartbreaking and the need for support is great,” Pence tweeted alongside photographs of him speaking with groups of refugees. “We encourage everyone to pray and contribute to @SamaritansPurse and other relief organizations today. Let’s stand together as one with the people of Ukraine.”

The former vice president traveled to the border with Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical Christian humanitarian organization. He noted that “2.4 million refugees have already fled Ukraine and nearly 400,000 have already come through the Korczowa border crossing.”

Pence has voiced his opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and recently declared that the Republican Party had no room for “apologists for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” The Hill reported.

While Harris didn’t appear at the border of Ukraine, she did participate in a roundtable with displaced Ukrainian refugees, according to a White House official. Specifically, the White House said she “met with 7 people who have fled Russian aggression from Ukraine.”

“The Vice President listened to their stories, and told the participants she will make sure their voices are heard,” according to a White House official.