Gabby Petito’s Parents Sue Brian Laundrie’s Parents For Allegedly Helping Son Get Away

The family of Gabby Petito is suing the family of Brian Laundrie for allegedly knowing that their son killed the late Petito, and aiding him in his escape as a wanted man.

The recently filed lawsuit by Petito’s parents Nicole Schmidt and Joseph Petito against Christopher and Roberta Laundrie alleges that the Laundrie family knew where their son was when he went on the run from the FBI, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in the Florida Sarasota Circuit Court.

The lawsuit alleges that the response of the Laundrie family was to send their attorney a retainer after Brian Laundrie confessed that he killed Gabby Petito to his parents, according to the suit.

The Petito family alleges that Brain Laundrie confessed to his parents that he murdered ex-girlfriend Gabby Petito “on or before August 28, 2021.” (RELATED: Brian Laundrie’s Notebook Reveals Gabby Petito’s Killer)

The Petito family alleges that “Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country,” according to the suit.

The lack of communication of the whereabouts of Gabby Petito resulted in “mental suffering and anguish” for the Petito family, according to the lawsuit.

The suit resurfaces claims that Brian Laundrie used Gabby Petito’s cell phone to send text messages after he had killed her, and that his language was different from the kind of syntax and diction she used to text family members on a daily basis. (RELATED: Authorities Identify Gabby Petito’s Body, Rule Death Homicide)

The remains of Gabby Petito were found by federal authorities in a remote camping area in Wyoming. Brain Laundrie’s remains were found in a swamp-like park area in Florida.

The Petitio family is seeking over $100,000 in damages, according to the suit.