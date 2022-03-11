Joe Rogan Says ‘Wokeness Killed’ Great Comedy Movies

Joe Rogan thinks wokeness ended great comedy films.

Back in the day, we used to get a couple great comedy movies every single year, but over the past decade or so, it seems like a funny film is about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

Joe Rogan thinks people going woke is the reason to blame.

“What was the last really good comedy movie? It used to be you would be able to — There’s Something About Mary, Kingpin. You just snap ’em off. You knew what they were. It’s like wokeness killed the comedy movie in a lot of ways,” Rogan said on a recent episode of his podcast, according to Mediate.

Rogan further added, “Is there a woke comedy movie? Is there even an attempt? Is there even an attempt at a politically correct comedy movie? They just stopped making comedy movies.” As the conversation continued, Rogan and his guest Tom Papa settled on “The Hangover” and “This is the End” as possibly the last two great comedies that weren’t afraid to push the limits, according to the same report.

It’s hard to argue with a single thing Rogan said. “The Hangover,” “Superbad” and “This is the End” are probably the last three great comedy films ever made.

All three are incredible and I’m not sure we’ve ever seen anything that has come close.

Now, it feels like comedy is neutered because people are terrified of offending the woke mob and getting canceled.

Comedy is meant to push the limits and make you feel uncomfortable. That’s the goal. We seem to have forgotten that fact, and one of the consequences has been comedy films more or less going extinct.

Let’s hope we finally get back to being able to laugh about anything. Trust me, that’s where you want to be! You don’t want to live in a society where comedy is shunned and borderline illegal.