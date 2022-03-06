Joe Rogan Says He Wishes Cain Velasquez Beat Alleged Child Molester To Death

It sounds like Cain Velasquez has Joe Rogan’s complete support.

Velasquez is facing multiple charges in California, including attempted murder, after he alleged fired several shots at a man accused of molesting one of the former UFC star’s family members. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Velasquez didn’t hit his intended target, he did allegedly hit the alleged child molester’s step father.

REPORT: Former Star Athlete Allegedly Targeted Accused Child Molester In Shooting https://t.co/qDrcJrFHwF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2022

When discussing the situation on his podcast, Joe Rogan said his “only wish” was that Velasquez had used his hands to maul the alleged molester “and beat him to death.”

He also added “F**k you” when talking about the alleged child molester. You can watch his comments in the YouTube clip from Wired MMA below.

It’s hard to disagree with Rogan’s stance if the accused child molester is guilty. As Dana White said, there are a lot of people who talk about doing it.

Velasquez allegedly did.

REPORT: Star Athlete Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/EQPpxt2JSY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 2, 2022

It’s an incredibly tragic and serious situation. Seeing as how Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge, there’s no question the courts might try to throw the book at him.

That’s not to say people won’t understand why he allegedly did what he did. I think a lot of people absolutely understand why he allegedly shot at the man. Again, Dana White straight up said as much.

Dana White gave his reaction to the situation unfolding with Cain Velasquez. 📰 https://t.co/lxQ2VauGhO pic.twitter.com/mhoJUYC7Rq — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 3, 2022

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them on Velasquez’s situation.