The Annual Las Vegas Trip Has Arrived, And It’s Time To Embrace The Chaos

Ladies and gentlemen, my annual trip to Las Vegas has arrived.

As many of you know, every single year in August or September, I take a trip to Sin City in order to cut loose.

As a huge fan of @Culvers, I’ve always been told to try In-N-Out. I finally did. MY REVIEW: It’s not that good, and not even close to Culver’s. pic.twitter.com/BNVPBB8Cwy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 2, 2019

In many ways, it resembles what a Super Bowl winning QB does for a week after winning a ring. After 51 weeks of nonstop work, he takes a week to bask in his accomplishments.

It’s similar with me, but I’m never off the clock. Even when in Vegas, my brain is always percolating with ideas and work is being done.

However, it is the one time a year when I operate with no rules. Want to drink a beer in the morning? I do it. Want to play cards at 4:30 am? I do it.

Want to order the nicest steak I can find in the city? I do it. It’s like my Westworld park, and I’m Ed Harris. All bets are off!

This is also the first time I’ve ever gone during the week instead of the weekend. I got some tips that Vegas is low key better during the week.

Like a true pioneer, we’re going to find out.

Now, will this turn into a “Hangover” type of situation? It’s hard to say, but we can’t rule it out. My crew, whose identities will be withheld for security purposes. We all left our significant others home and we have our pockets lined with some blue-collar levels of cash.

It could be a success. It could be a disaster. All we know for sure is that it’s going to be a fun time finding out!

If you see me out on the streets or at the tables, feel free to say hello! After all, everything I do is for the fans! See you soon, Sin City.