Muster Call: Patriots’ Weekly Sound Off

Patriots! We are here once again to remind you that you are not alone in your suffering. Members from all over have voiced their opinions over the past week about our government’s feckless job at keeping inflation, rising energy costs, and the Ukraine war from breaking struggling Americans.

It is hard to see what could possibly have everyone so worried. President Joe Biden sent Vice President Kamala Harris to Europe on a mission to show how much she understands just how significant it is that she is, where she is.