Pete Davidson Is Going To Space With Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

Billionaire Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space program announced Monday that comedian Pete Davidson will be part of the New Shepard-20 crew taking flight March 23.

The official announcement on Blue Origin’s website states that Davidson will be joined by five other passengers aboard the NS-20, and are referred to as astronauts. The launch is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m EST from Launch Site One in West Texas, according to the announcement.

The other astronauts alongside Davidson include Party America CEO Marty Allen, husband and wife philanthropists and property moguls Sharon and Marc Hagle, University of North Carolina faculty member Jim Kitchen and President of Commercial Space Technologies Dr. George Nield, according to E! News.

The five future astronauts are reportedly paying to take part in the flight, but it is unclear whether Davidson is paying, according to CNN. All members will spend several days ahead of the flight in training sessions in the Blue Origin West Texas facility, CNN noted. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Challenges Kanye West To Meet In Person And Settle Argument Via Text)

There will only be a few minutes of weightlessness before the capsule is pulled back toward Earth by the force of gravity, CNN continued. It is expected to touch down in the Texas desert at less than 20 miles per hour after the 10-minute trip, CNN reported.