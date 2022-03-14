Richmond Coach Chris Mooney’s Family Has Heartwarming Reaction To The Spiders Making The Tournament

Richmond punched their ticket Sunday to the NCAA Tournament, and head coach Chris Mooney’s family had an incredible reaction.

The Spiders weren't expected to be dancing in March, but earned their way into the field after upsetting Davidson in the A-10 championship game to earn an auto bid.

However, it wasn’t the team that stole the show. It was Mooney’s family! The photo in the tweet from CBS Sports CBB sums it up perfectly. Give it a look.

The Mooney family is absolutely overjoyed to be going dancing. pic.twitter.com/ebGeuhHbZj — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 13, 2022

It really doesn’t get much better than that. That’s pure emotion. That’s a raw reaction. Richmond was an afterthought coming into Sunday, and they’re now a 12 seed playing Iowa in the first round.

If the country isn’t going to pay attention, then you force them to pay attention.

Chris Mooney’s family with every late game March emotion in one shot pic.twitter.com/bGhWPSOWyq — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) March 13, 2022

If you don’t love March, you’re not a real sports fan. It’s that simple. The moment the conference tournaments start through the national title game, it’s the best time of the year for sports.

Fans experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. It doesn’t get much better and Mooney’s family’s heartwarming reaction is a great reminder of that fact.

Chris Mooney and the Richmond Spiders. Bid. Stealers. First NCAA tournament appearance since 2011. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2022

Props to the Spiders for making the NCAA Tournament. Now, let’s find out whether or not they can make some more noise.