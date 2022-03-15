Skip Bayless Says His Wife Believes Charles Barkley Might Inspire Someone To Kill Him

Skip Bayless’ wife isn’t a fan of Charles Barkley.

Bayless and Barkley aren't fans of each other, and the feud apparently has Bayless' wife Ernestine very concerned.

Bayless said the following in part on his podcast when talking about the retired NBA star:

My wife Ernestine has believed for 15 years that Charles Barkley is nothing but a sick individual. That to her, he is just pure evil, that he is depraved, that he is a scumbag and she believes or fears that one day, Charles will somehow, maybe unwittingly or maybe wittingly, inspire some other nut to end my life. And this haunts her, this hurts her, because she believes that in the end, Charles Barkley would have my blood on his hands. If that were Charles’s goal from the start, if that was his goal, then I congratulate him because he wins on this one. He has hurt my wife deeply and she has lost much sleep over this.

You can watch his full comments below.

I hate to minimize Bayless’ concerns, but this seems like a gigantic overreaction from him and his wife. That’s not to say they’re not concerned, but his tone in the video above makes you think there’s an imminent threat from fans of Barkley.

That’s simply not true, and we have no reason to believe it is.

Barkley is a guy who jokes around and he’s incredibly blunt. I don’t think anyone is going to go after Skip Bayless just because the former Suns star doesn’t like him.

What world are we living in where that’s a real concern? Now, does that mean Ernestine’s fears aren’t real? I’m sure they are, but that doesn’t mean they’re backed up by evidence.

Maybe, just maybe, meet him at a bar and hash it out over a bunch of beer. That seems to work for everyone else! It might work better than speaking into a camera about your wife’s worries!