Charles Barkley Roasts The Lakers, Says He’s Done ‘Talking About Those Damn Losers’

Charles Barkley is done with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are absolutely awful this season, and fans have resorted to booing LeBron James and his teammates at home!

Well, Barkley is done talking about them and he doesn’t want to hear about them anymore.

Lakers Fans Boo LeBron James And His Teammates In Humiliating Video. Are Fans Officially Done With Him? https://t.co/4X5SMX29qx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 4, 2022

“I’m not talking about these damn losers. Between the nitwits at TNT and the nitwits at ESPN, we talk about these losers more than any people in the world,” Barkley said Thursday night while on “Inside the NBA on TNT.”

You can watch his full comments below. They’re pretty great.

Chuck refuses to mention the word “Lakers” for the rest of the season 😂 pic.twitter.com/pNkyNd91cK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2022

This is why people love Charles Barkley so much. The man has no filter and he just shoots people straight. That’s why people respect the hell out of him.

Everyone else in the media is still pretending like the Lakers are relevant and important in the NBA. Barkley isn’t!

Embarrassing Video Shows LeBron James’ Pathetic Level Of Laziness https://t.co/Y9Ubv5838n — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 4, 2022

He’s sick and tired of all the pretending and nonsense. The Lakers are awful, and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise.

They’re trash and Barkley has no problem calling them out for it.

LeBron James’ laziness is absolutely pathetic. Fans are spending their hard earned money to attend games and he’s now treating it like a joke. pic.twitter.com/wbKehJi8Vk — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 3, 2022

Props to Barkley for keeping it real and humbling LeBron. You just love to see it!