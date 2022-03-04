Editorial

Charles Barkley Roasts The Lakers, Says He’s Done ‘Talking About Those Damn Losers’

Charles Barkley (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1499603660963475456 and Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Charles Barkley (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1499603660963475456 and Michael Owens/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Charles Barkley is done with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are absolutely awful this season, and fans have resorted to booing LeBron James and his teammates at home! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Barkley is done talking about them and he doesn’t want to hear about them anymore.

“I’m not talking about these damn losers. Between the nitwits at TNT and the nitwits at ESPN, we talk about these losers more than any people in the world,” Barkley said Thursday night while on “Inside the NBA on TNT.”

You can watch his full comments below. They’re pretty great.

This is why people love Charles Barkley so much. The man has no filter and he just shoots people straight. That’s why people respect the hell out of him.

Everyone else in the media is still pretending like the Lakers are relevant and important in the NBA. Barkley isn’t!

He’s sick and tired of all the pretending and nonsense. The Lakers are awful, and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise.

They’re trash and Barkley has no problem calling them out for it.

Props to Barkley for keeping it real and humbling LeBron. You just love to see it!