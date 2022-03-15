CNN Analyst Uses Dead Fox Cameraman To Take Potshot At Tucker

A CNN analyst and staff writer for the New Yorker, Susan Glasser, used the death of a Fox cameraman in Ukraine to take a shot at Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Glasser retweeted a tweet from John Roberts announcing the death of cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, who was tragically killed Monday while covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“What a tragedy,” Glasser wrote. “A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host.”

In a follow up tweet, Glasser said she was “so grateful for the heroic work that Pierre and all the journalists … have been doing risking their lives to show us the horror of this war.”

“Makes the years of lies and propaganda so much harder to take – there are truly deadly consequences.”

Glasser’s comment appears to be a low attempt to take a shot at Carlson, who has been accused of promoting Russian-conspiracy theories after he and former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard spoke about biolabs in Ukraine.

While on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Friday, Gabbard spoke about concerns about US-funded biolabs in Ukraine, noting that the facilities “could easily be compromised and release these deadly pathogens.”

Following her appearance, Gabbard and former Republican Presidential nominee Mitt Romney got into a public argument Monday, with Romney accusing her of treason. Gabbard later posted a series of videos and tweets explaining that she is “concerned about the existence of the 25+ biological labs” in Ukraine. Gabbard said she fears if the labs are breached they would release and “spread deadly pathogens,” and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Gabbard had come under fire previously for comments made on Carlson’s show in February. Gabbard said the “failure of leadership” from the Biden Administration and NATO allowed for Russia to invade Ukraine. (RELATED: European Leaders Will Travel To Kyiv, Meet With Zelenskyy)

“If President Biden and NATO have done exactly what you were just talking about and agreeing ‘hey, we’re gonna take NATO off the table for Ukraine.’ Something that both the U.S. and NATO have agreed is likely never going to ever happen and something that is a legitimate security concern for Russia. They won’t accept having U.S. and NATO troops on their border within Ukraine.”

Carlson came to Gabbard’s defense Monday night during his opening monologue, noting first how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed not to join NATO, which Carlson said is an acknowledgment from Zelenskyy of Putin’s biggest concerns, just as Gabbard has said earlier.

Carlson then took aim at Romney’s allegations of treason.

“So, what exactly did Tulsi Gabbard do?” Carlson asked. “Did she call for a violent overthrow of the United States government? Does she come out and pledge allegiance to Putin? Did she get a Cyrillic tattoo on her neck? No, she didn’t. What she said is, we have a problem, here’s how we know. She cited publicly available information and said we should probably deal with that problem.”

“Yeah, she hates our country because she’s worried that a pathogen might escape from a biolab and hurt people,” Carlson mocked. “There’s no recent precedent for that, so she’s clearly listening to Alex Jones too much, and she’s treasonous.”

Carlson then showed a clip from CBS’ David Martin reporting that there are biolabs in Ukraine, despite the left’s claims that Carlson and Gabbard are the ones pushing Russian propaganda.

Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland testified last week that she worries Russia may get ahold of Ukraine’s “biological research facilities.”

“Ukraine has biological research facilities, which, in fact, we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of,” Nuland testified. “So we are working with the Ukrainians on how they can prevent any of those research materials from falling into the hands of Russian forces, should they approach.”

There is no evidence the labs were being used to develop biological weapons, or that Russia was under a threat from them despite Russia’s claim. The Kremlin alleged the U.S. wanted to use bioweapons created in Ukrainian labs to attack Russia.

Robert Pope, the head of the Pentagon’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Program (CRT), did an interview with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists one day after Russia invaded Ukraine and said he was concerned Russian attacks could knock out power leading to security breaches at biolabs in Ukraine, or that Russia could take over the labs and gain access to dangerous pathogens inside. Pope said there are various activities happening at the 26 facilities, with some used to destroy former Soviet bioweapons and others are used to conduct vaccine and disease research on pathogens.

The World Health Organization also told Reuters that it too had told Ukraine to destroy some of the pathogens it was researching due to safety concerns.

The Pentagon confirmed Russia took control of two Ukrainian labs in 2014 when it made its initial incursion on Crimea and the Donbas.