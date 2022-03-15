Fox News Cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, Journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova Killed In Ukrainian City

Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski died in the Ukrainian city Horenka after his vehicle was struck by fire, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott announced Tuesday.

Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed by an artillery shelling launched by Russian forces, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister’s advisor Anton Gerashchenko announced, according to CNN.

“It is great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman, Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine,” Scott said in a memo to colleagues. “Pierre was with Benjamin Hall yesterday newsgathering when their car was struck by incoming fire.”

Fox News host Bill Hemmer also announced the news on “America’s Newsroom,” calling him a Fox News “legend” and his loss “devastating.”

“Pierre was a constant in all of our international coverage,” Fox News President Jay Wallace said, according to the memo. “I, like countless others, always felt an extra sense of reassurance when arriving on the scene and seeing him with [a] camera in hand. The legacy of his positive spirit, boundless energy and eye for the story will carry on.” (RELATED: Psaki Says There’s ‘Nothing To Preview’ On Responding To The Harm Of Two American Journalists In Ukraine)

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst and the network’s host John Roberts mourned the cameraman’s loss via Twitter.

I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022

On assignment with Pierre in Biarritz France, along with Jamie Nelson, Matt Leach and Bryan Cole. He was just the best. pic.twitter.com/zEEcLSHwlI — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 15, 2022

Zakrzewski worked as a war zone cameraman in the midst of several wars across the globe—including Iraq and Afghanistan— where he was “profoundly committed” to his job and remained “wildly popular” in the media industry, the memo said. Based in London, he had worked in Ukraine since February.

In December, he was presented with the “Unsung Hero” award for his leading role in assisting Fox News’ freelance journalists and their families getting out of Afghanistan in the aftermath of the U.S. withdrawal, according to the memo.

Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured in the attack and remains hospitalized. Scott asked that prayers continue to be said for Hall in addition to Zakrzewski’s wife, Michelle, and his family.

American journalist Brent Renaud was killed Sunday after Russian forces opened fire at his vehicle in the city of Irpin, located outside of Kyiv.