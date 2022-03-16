ANALYSIS: Heading into The Midterms, The ‘Culture War’ Might Wipe Out Democrats

As the midterm elections approach, social issues surrounding America’s “culture war” might cripple the Democratic Party’s ability to relate with ordinary citizens, and ultimately hurt its chances at maintaining a slim majority in the House and Senate.

Since the election of former President Donald Trump in 2016, the culture war has once again taken center stage in Republican politics. There is still debate within the Republican Party over whether the culture war should be waged at the expense of more traditionally Republican agenda items — such as fiscal conservatism and a strong national defense. But as Republican strategist Vin Weber told The Hill after the 2020 election, “There’s no escaping that cultural issues are dominating.”