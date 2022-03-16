‘No More Kerfuffles!’: Watch How Karine Jean-Pierre Reacts To WH Reporters Calling Out Psaki

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to reporters calling out White House press secretary Jen Psaki as she left a press briefing Wednesday.

Jean-Pierre rolled her eyes in response to White House reporters as she escorted Psaki out of the briefing room. Psaki had just abruptly ended a press briefing, with reporters calling out the press secretary as she walked away from the podium.

WATCH:



“Thank you everyone so much, have a nice day,” Psaki said as she left the room. Reporters in the back rows of the press pool began calling her out, with one saying, “You promised the back of the room, Jen.”

“I will get to you tomorrow. I’m sorry, I have to wrap up. I apologize,” Psaki responded as she stepped away from the podium and joined Jean-Pierre. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish’: Doocy And Psaki Share Heated Exchange Over Rising Gas Prices)

“It’s going to be another kerfuffle, Jen!” one reporter said. Jean-Pierre could be seen rolling her eyes and shaking her head as she and Psaki left the room.

“No more kerfuffles!” the reporter added, while the deputy press secretary shut the door.

Jean-Pierre made headlines in mid-February after repeatedly dodging a reporter’s questions on the Durham report during a press briefing. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden had concerns over a presidential candidate “using computer experts to infiltrate computer systems of competing candidates or even the president-elect for the goal of creating a narrative?”

“That’s something I can’t speak to from this podium, so I refer you to the Department of Justice,” Jean-Pierre responded at the time. She then repeated similar answers when pressed.