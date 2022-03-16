Pro Life Group Targets Dem Candidates’ Most Vulnerable Demographic

Pro-life advocacy group CatholicVote appealed to Hispanic voters in ads released Wednesday targeting Democratic senators for their positions on abortion.

The ads are in Spanish and focus on economic issues such as rising prices and low wages affecting Hispanic voters, and target Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for their support of abortion rights. Recent polling by The Wall Street Journal showed Democrats losing ground with Hispanics on economic issues such as inflation.

WATCH:

“With these urgencies, what is our Senator Mark Kelly doing voting for a law that seeks to legalize abortion up to the very moment of birth without listening to parents,” the Arizona ad’s narrator asks in Spanish, referencing Kelly’s vote in favor of the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA).

“Are you with us or with the powers behind unlimited abortion?” the ad continues.

The WHPA would enshrine the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision into federal law, removing many barriers to abortion up to the point of birth and invalidating state laws banning abortion before the point of viability, legally defined at around six months into a pregnancy.

CatholicVote’s ad targeting Masto alleges the senator prioritizes abortion legislation over economic issues such as wages and gas prices.

“We Hispanics are proud to be the hardest and most reliable workers in the Nevada economy. But we need politicians who will solve the growing problems of inflation, low wages, the cost of gas, and the endless consequences of COVID,” the ad explained. “We are baffled and frustrated that our Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, instead of addressing these issues, is wasting her time on an abortion bill that will kill innocents and benefit not a single life of Nevada workers.” (RELATED: County To Pay $370,000 After Trying To Force Nurse To Facilitate Abortions)

WATCH:

CatholicVote is focused on targeting Hispanic voters since many are Catholic, the group’s president Brian Burch explained in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The real priorities of Hispanic voters are being ignored,” Burch said. “The votes in favor of extreme abortion by both Kelly and Masto-Cortez are especially disturbing given that both publicly describe themselves as Catholic. The Church is clear that support for lethal violence against unborn children is incompatible with Church teaching.”

Kelly and Cortez Masto did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.