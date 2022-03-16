REPORT: Kyrsten Sinema Mocked Biden At Fundraiser, Praised Reps. McCarthy And Biggs

A new behind-the-scenes book highlighted Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s reported remarks at a private D.C. fundraiser with several prominent Republican lobbyists in attendance.

Sinema reportedly described herself as anti-tax and anti-government in her speech, leaving Biden’s aides complaining she was acting more like Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney than a Democrat, reported Axios. The outlet previewed the book, “This Will Not Pass,” by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

While speaking at the fundraiser filled with Republican lobbyists, the authors said Sinema chose to mock Biden and extend kind remarks about House GOP members, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs. (RELATED: AZ Democratic Party Formally Censures Sen. Sinema)

“I love Andy Biggs,” Sinema said at the fundraiser, according to Axios. “I know some people think he’s crazy, but that’s just because they don’t know him.”

Sinema was formally censured by the Arizona Democratic Party’s (ADP) executive committee for her decisions to protect the filibuster despite calls from her party to vote to end the practice.

“This Will Not Pass” will be the first major book published that will cover the 2020 election and the first year of the Biden-Harris administration, “exposing the deep fissures within both parties as the country approaches a political breaking point,” the book’s Amazon description reads.