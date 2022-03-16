Viral Video Reportedly Shows Shot Down Russian Helicopter In Ukraine

A video reportedly shows a downed Russian helicopter in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by the news agency NEXTA, a Russian helicopter was blown to pieces on the ground after being taken down.

It’s not known if there were any survivors, but judging from the wreckage, I find it hard to believe anyone could have walked away.

You can give it a watch below. It’s a brutal situation.

Say whatever you want about the Ukrainians, but what you damn sure can’t say is that they haven’t put up an inspiring fight.

Ever since the first Russian soldiers crossed the border into Ukraine, the people and military have been punching above their weight in a big way against Putin’s forces.

Now, they’ve reportedly taken down another helicopter, which is something we’ve already seen multiple times since the war started.

It’s a violent and brutal situation, and videos like this are a blunt reminder of the reality on the ground. It’s not a video game. It’s a damn war and people need to recognize that.

