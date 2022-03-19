Leftist Pundit Elie Mystal Accuses Sen. Hawley Of Trying To Get Biden SCOTUS Nominee Killed

Political pundit Elie Mystal accused Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley of attempting to get President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson killed Saturday after Hawley brought up Jackson’s history on child porn rulings.

WATCH:

Elie Mystal accuses Josh Hawley of trying to get Ketanji Brown Jackson killed: “He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee.” pic.twitter.com/3YAseuXfIu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 19, 2022

“What Josh Hawley is doing, let’s be very clear, what Josh Hawley is doing, when he tries to do this, is he’s trying to get her killed,” Mystal said on MSNBC. “He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee.”

Mystal’s remarks come in response to Hawley’s questioning of Jackson’s prior rulings on child porn cases. Hawley said that Jackson has called into question labeling convicts in these cases as “sex offenders,” and that he saw “an alarming pattern” in how Jackson prosecuted sex offenders.

“And we know this because when these people go off, making their ridiculous claims about child pornography, we know that some of their people show up violently to do stuff as happened to the New Hampshire pizza parlor,” Mystal continued. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Rages Over Sen. Josh Hawley Questioning SCOTUS Nominee’s Record)

Mystal went on to say that he knew Josh Hawley knows “what pizzagate is all about” because Jackson was the judge who sentenced the pizzagate perpetrator.

Mystal also stated that the Democrats should “step up” in defense of Jackson. He noted that Democrats should defend Jackson in the same way Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham defended Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.