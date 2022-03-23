‘Her Arm Was Severed From Her Body’: Police Say Carjackers Killed 73-Year-Old Grandmother By Dragging Her With Car

A 73-year-old grandmother was maimed and killed during a violent carjacking in New Orleans early Monday afternoon.

Four people reportedly attacked Linda Frickey as she was leaving a business in the Mid-City neighborhood, according to WWL-TV. The suspects, whose images have been released by the New Orleans Police Department, allegedly carjacked Frickey as she was trying to put something in her vehicle, the outlet reported.

Frickey was dragged for a significant distance after her arm was caught in the car, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. “Her arm was severed from her body,” he told reporters, according to WWL-TV.

“[Frickey] was trying to put something in her vehicle, the guy jumped in and kicked her out and she got caught in the wheel well. I heard screaming like, ‘you’re about to die’ screaming,” a witness said to WWL-TV. Police later found the vehicle roughly 13 blocks away from where the deadly incident occurred, the outlet continued.

Another local resident said he saw Frickey caught in the seatbelt: “The door had closed on the seatbelt, and she was stuck in it … I got out of my vehicle screaming, ‘Please stop!’ Other neighbors were also screaming,” WVUE reported. (RELATED: Teenaged Girls Accused In Botched Carjacking That Led To Death Of 66-Year-Old Man)

The New Orleans area has seen a spike in violent crimes, including the recent shooting death of a 13-year-old four blocks from his home, according to another WWL-TV report. A bartender on Bourbon Street was fatally struck by a stray bullet Sunday, the outlet also reported.

“Someone knew something before it was going to occur and now that it has occurred, you know that someone knows that information as well,” Ferguson told reporters after Frickey’s death, according to WWL-TV. “We should not accept this as the norm. We should not accept the death of a 13-year-old as the norm. We should not accept the death of a bartender, working at his job as the norm.”