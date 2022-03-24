Hilarious Fight Video Goes Viral

A fight video has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by @2020Fights, which has 1.7 views as of Thursday afternoon, two guys in a gym got into a bizarre argument, and it ended with the bigger guy pinning the other dude to the ground in the funniest way possible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. I’m not sure we’ve ever seen anything like this before.

This is why weight classes exist 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XQ1E5DgFK1 — Only The Best Fights! (@2020Fights) March 22, 2022

Over the years, we’ve seen some crazy fight videos on the internet. In fact, I’ve probably shared more brawl videos with you guys than anyone else on the internet.

It’s one of my specialties and I’ve seen just about every single scenario you can imagine play out.

Massive Brawl Breaks Out During Major College Basketball Game. The Videos Are Pure Chaos https://t.co/09CfMe5brA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2022

Having said that, I’m very confident I’ve never seen anything like this fight before. That guy just pinned the other guy to the ground by sitting on him.

Is there anything more humiliating that can happen during a fight? I think the answer to that question is an overwhelming no.

That’s as bad as it gets.

Woman Gets Destroyed During Brutal Brawl. The Video Will Have Your Head Spinning https://t.co/Z4GY4xT1Tk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

Don’t pick fights you can’t win. It’s that simple!