Viral Video Allegedly Shows UFOs Flying Over Las Vegas

An incredible video allegedly shows UFOs flying over Las Vegas.

In a viral YouTube video shared by AliensSecure, multiple bright circles could be seen flying through the air over a house in Las Vegas.

You can watch the insane video below and decide for yourself what you think.

What do we all think about this video? Clearly, something was going on in it. Something was captured on video!

Now, am I ready to declare that it was little green men flying spaceships? Not at all, but I do like to keep an open mind.

‘What The F**k’: NFL Legend Tells Crazy UFO Story https://t.co/sBthSmQfUO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2022

The reality of the situation is that we’ve had far too many sightings to write them all off. Ever since the original “tic tac” video came out, there seem to be more and more sightings.

Now, we have a viral video coming out of Las Vegas that clearly shows multiple things appearing to be large objects made out of something flying through the air.

Again, I’m not saying it’s aliens, but I am very curious to find out more.

Why are UFO stories tied to Area 51 and are we alone in the universe? Well, a former CIA agent is revealing new info and it’s pretty damn fascinating. pic.twitter.com/kgiqJePuq7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 16, 2022

Let us know in the comments below what you think was captured on film!