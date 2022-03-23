Pat McAfee Claims He Saw A UFO

Add Pat McAfee to the list of people who claim to have seen a UFO.

UFO sightings have become more and more popular over the years, and plenty of people have claimed to have had different encounters. Well, McAfee is now among them after seeing something strange while on a plane.

“There was an orange light sitting in the sky, randomly, out of nowhere,” McAfee explained during the Tuesday episode of his hit show when talking about what happened.

He further added, “We just see this orange glowing [ball shape gesture]…So, I look to my left and am like ‘What the f**k is that?’ And then I’m just staring at it and it’s not moving.”

You can watch his full comments below.

It seems like we usually get a new UFO story every couple weeks or so, and that’s been the trend for the past few years.

Ever since the “tic-tac” video became public, people can’t get enough UFO content. There’s an overwhelming amount, and it seems like everyone has a story to tell.

Now, do I know what McAfee saw? I don’t have a clue at all. Not one bit, but I’m not willing to discount him. There are simply too many similar stories to think people are all making this up.

Does that mean people are seeing spaceships being driven by little green men? Of course not, but I am an open-minded guy. I’m open to many different theories!

