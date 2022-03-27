EXCLUSIVE: Rob O’Neill Discusses What A Rescue Mission Of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Might Look Like

Rob O’Neill laid out what a potential rescue mission of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might look like.

The former Navy SEAL, who famously shot Osama Bin Laden, and I discussed the war unfolding in Ukraine, and I asked him point blank what a rescue mission of Zelenskyy might look like.

I threw out an idea of my own, but it turns out that I might be very wrong about what might actually happen if a rescue mission happens. You can listen to O’Neill break it all down below.

Honestly, I had no idea that’s what a potential rescue mission might look like, but as O’Neill laid it out, it makes a hell of a lot of sense.

It especially makes a hell of a lot of sense if you’re trying to keep your cover low and avoid a direct engagement with Russian forces. Now, will it actually happen? Your guess is as good as mine. Only time will tell.

Is America capable of flying into Moscow and killing Putin? I asked former SEAL Team 6 member Rob O’Neill, who famously shot Osama Bin Laden, if we could pull the mission off and his answer is worth hearing! ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/PIUCClCcbZ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 23, 2022

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest clips from the interview as we have them! I hope you guys enjoy watching as much as I enjoyed filming it!