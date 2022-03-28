Academy Signals Will Smith Could Lose Oscar Over Slapping Incident

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has launched a formal investigation into Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars after the best actor winner slapped Chris Rock in the face during Sunday’s ceremony.
“The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” the statement read, according to CNN. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”
During the ceremony, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock in the face following a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Smith then returned to his seat before telling Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f**ing mouth.”(RELATED: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars).
Later that evening, Smith won the best actor award for his performance in “King Richard,” as Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Smith issued an apology to the Academy and fellow nominees during his acceptance speech but did not mention Rock, according to WSJ.
The Academy does not condone violence of any form.
Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022