Will Smith Parties After Smacking Chris Rock

Will Smith didn’t let smacking Chris Rock ruin his post-Oscars party.

The Hollywood star sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry Sunday night when he smacked the legendary comedian after a vanilla joke about his wife’s hair loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘F**ing Mouth’: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars https://t.co/gh0iklgcoy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2022

According to Entertainment Tonight, Smith attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and he appeared to have the time of his life.

You can watch him celebrate below!

Will Smith holding court at the Vanity Fair party, dancing to his hits pic.twitter.com/PtX7tnsNKS — nekesa mumbi moody (@nekesamumbi) March 28, 2022

Well, I’m glad to see that Will Smith didn’t let his pathetic behavior ruin his night! After all, he won Best Actor for “King Richard.”

Can’t let anyone get you down after you take home some hardware! Hit the party and just pretend like nothing happened.

What else was he supposed to do? Feel regret and go home to think about his mistakes? Hell no. This is Hollywood. There are no rules.

MAYHEM BETWEEN CHRIS ROCK AND WILL SMITH AT THE #Oscars pic.twitter.com/265hGbsEDg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2022

Let us know in the comments below whose side you’re on this unbelievable feud between Rock and Smith.