CNN Analyst Implies No Celebrities Walked Out After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because Of Trump

Former FBI special agent and CNN analyst Asha Rangappa implied Sunday on Twitter that audience members did not walk out after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards because of former President Donald Trump.

“So did like anyone walk out after that happened??? Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized?” Rangappa said.

Rangappa doubled down Monday by calling supporters of Trump and the conservative media readers “stupid” for claiming that she compared Smith to Trump.

“The MAGA hate emails have begun, which tells me that the below tweet has made its way to the Breitbart ecosystem,” she said. “The sad part is that they are so stupid they don’t realize I’m not comparing Smith to Trump, I’m comparing the audience to them.”

She then blamed Fox News’ coverage for triggering the “unhinged, racist, threatening” emails she received in her inbox.

The analyst received a wave of backlash for the Sunday evening tweet. (RELATED: CNN Analyst Calls Donald Trump ‘A Biological Terrorist’)

“CNN talking head legit blaming Trump for Will Smith slapping Chris Rock,” Republican Tennessee Senate candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted Monday. “You can’t make this stuff up. The people at @CNN are beyond help. Full bore stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Rangappa previously compared a Southwest Airlines pilot to ISIS after the pilot said the anti-Biden phrase “Let’s Go, Brandon” to passengers over the intercom. She claimed if the pilot had said “Long Live ISIS,” the plane would have immediately landed, and the airline would have fired him.

The analyst also reportedly posted a contact form containing the phone number of a Washington Free Beacon intern on Twitter and then dubbed the intern a “Karen” after being forced to remove the tweet, according to Fox News.