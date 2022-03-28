‘A Gift To Russian Propagandists’: CNN Analyst Slams Joe Biden Over Putin Remarks

CNN analyst Kimberly Dozier reacted to President Biden’s speech in Warsaw, Poland over the weekend, calling it “indisciplined” and “a gift to Russian propagandists” Monday on CNN’s “New Day.”

On Saturday, Biden declared in Poland that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." The White House quickly walked back Biden's comments, with an official saying that the president "was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change." The official said Biden's "point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region."



While reacting to Biden’s comments Monday on CNN, Dozier said, “Well, I don’t think it’s obvious that regime change is not in U.S. policy when he says something like that. It was indisciplined. It was a speech where the world was watching and Biden handed a gift to Russian propagandists.”

Dozier further argued that Biden’s ‘regime change’ comments were a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin because they signaled the war “wasn’t about Ukrainian sovereignty” but about “the U.S. versus Russia” where the U.S. wanted to change Russia’s government.

Since his remarks in Warsaw, the president has been pressed on his comments multiple times. Biden told reporters that he was not calling for regime change when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” as he left a Washington, D.C., church Sunday evening,

Following remarks at the White House Monday, Biden was pressed further about his comments. Biden said that he was not “walking anything back” and also maintained his remark that Putin “cannot remain in power” did not mark a shift in policy from the administration.