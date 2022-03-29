White House Tries To Clarify Biden’s Troop Training Comment, Says He Didn’t Reveal ‘Compromised Information’

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Tuesday that no “compromised information” was revealed after President Joe Biden made a comment that appeared to suggest U.S. troops are “helping train” Ukrainian troops in Poland.

This latest confusion surrounding a Biden comment began when the president addressed U.S. troops in Poland during his multi-day trip to Europe last week. At the time, Biden sparked confusion when he began to describe the scene in Ukraine, telling U.S. troops they’d “see when you’re there [in Ukraine].”

A White House spokesperson soon clarified the president’s remarks, noting that Biden’s “been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position.”

When pressed on his gaffe during a brief press conference Monday, the president said he was referring to “helping train the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland.” This sparked further confusion, as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said March 22 that Americans were not “currently” training Ukrainians, Politico reported.

“I was referring to being with, and talking with, the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland,” Biden added later in the press conference.

Bedingfield said Tuesday that Biden’s comment “is in no way revealing compromised information,” describing the troops he met in Poland as “routinely” interacting “with Ukrainians.”

“That being said, there’s nothing further that I have to say on that beyond what the president said yesterday,” she added.

Bedingfield appeared to dodge when pressed further on whether Biden’s comment was a misspeak or an accidental revelation.

“Are they training in Poland or not?” one reporter asked.