Massive Panther Captured On Video In Florida

A massive panther was spotted on video down in Florida.

In a video tweeted by Julie Salomone, a massive cougar was captured on a doorbell camera in Naples outside of a house, and the thing is an absolute beast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, it’s one of the crazier nature videos that we’ve recently seen. Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely wild.

Mark Costa shared this video with me of a panther in Naples. He took the video around 1:30 a.m. when his doorbell camera alerted him of movement. #panthers #Florida #naplesflorida pic.twitter.com/Tuvmc9aWRQ — Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneTV) March 29, 2022

What do we all think about this video? In my mind, it’s the latest example that you really don’t want to mess with nature.

You 100% don’t want to mess with animals in the wild, and anyone who says differently is an absolute moron.

Massive Alligator Kills Another Gator In Horrifying Video https://t.co/96UeoEkV9T — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 20, 2022

Look at how casually that beastly animal just walked around. It didn’t show any fear at all. Generally speaking, animals stick to the wild.

A Bear Fights Two Massive Pigs In Crazy Viral Video https://t.co/U8FVGI5DlF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 21, 2022

Once they start coming out and creeping around neighborhoods without a care in the world, the dynamics have certainly changed.

That’s the last thing you want to see happen.

Bobcat Fights A Huge Snake In Unsettling Viral Video https://t.co/beunOKdYA3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 14, 2022

Now, do I think we should just open fire on any and all animals we spot? No, but we should keep our heads on a swivel. If it’s a war between the animals and humans, I damn sure don’t plan on losing it. That much I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt.

H/T: BroBible