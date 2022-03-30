Editorial

Massive Panther Captured On Video In Florida

Panther Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JSalomoneTV/status/1508943319451291660)

A massive panther was spotted on video down in Florida.

In a video tweeted by Julie Salomone, a massive cougar was captured on a doorbell camera in Naples outside of a house, and the thing is an absolute beast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, it’s one of the crazier nature videos that we’ve recently seen. Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely wild.

What do we all think about this video? In my mind, it’s the latest example that you really don’t want to mess with nature.

You 100% don’t want to mess with animals in the wild, and anyone who says differently is an absolute moron.

Look at how casually that beastly animal just walked around. It didn’t show any fear at all. Generally speaking, animals stick to the wild.

Once they start coming out and creeping around neighborhoods without a care in the world, the dynamics have certainly changed.

That’s the last thing you want to see happen.

Now, do I think we should just open fire on any and all animals we spot? No, but we should keep our heads on a swivel. If it’s a war between the animals and humans, I damn sure don’t plan on losing it. That much I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt.

