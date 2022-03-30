‘The Wanted’ Tom Parker Dead At 33 From Brain Tumor

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has died aged 33 following a battle with a brain tumor, his wife confirmed Wednesday.

Parker was first diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in October 2020 after suffering a series of seizures, according to E! News. His wife, Kelsey Hardwick, posted a heartfelt Instagram message Wednesday afternoon. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Breaks Down As He Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Died Of Brain Cancer)

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you,” she wrote to her husband.

After telling the world of his diagnosis, Parker told OK! Magazine that, “[The doctors] pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think about ‘F**king hell! I was in shock.” The diagnosis was terminal, according to the outlet.

In November 2021, Parker shared that the results from his most recent scan were “stable,” as he posed with his wife and their two children. Parker shared his last post on Monday with the caption “Dream Team.”

During a December 2021 interview with “Good Morning Britain,” the group discussed their reunion after a seven-year hiatus, and how Park’s tumor helped inspire it.

When asked how he felt health-wise, Parker said he was just “happy to be back with the boys.”