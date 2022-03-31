Houston Football Coach Dana Holgorsen Agrees To An Extension Through The 2027 Season

Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen has scored a big extension.

The Cougars announced Thursday morning that Holgorsen has agreed to a six-year extension through the 2027 season.

Salary details aren’t known at this time, but there’s no doubt he’s being paid a substantial amount of cash.

This is a great decision by the Cougars. Houston won 12 games in Holgorsen’s third year with the program, and it’s not like he inherited a great situation.

The Cougars weren’t very competitive when he took over. In fact, they were definitely trending downward. In three short years, he took them from being a disappointing program to being one of the best teams in the AAC.

That wasn’t easy and he’s now been rewarded with a new deal.

Where can Houston go from here? Really, the sky is the limit for them. The Cougars are located in the greatest state in the country for football recruiting, the program is stacked with cash and the team has committed to Holgorsen for the next several years.

That should put them in a great position to stack some great seasons on top of each other.

Props to him for getting his cash. He definitely deserves it!