REPORT: Houston Hires West Virginia’s Dana Holgorsen To Be Their New Football Coach

The Houston Cougars have reportedly hired football coach Dana Holgorsen away from West Virginia.

According to a report from SB Nation early Tuesday morning, Holgorsen agreed to a deal for $20 million over five years. Bruce Feldman confirmed the news and added the deal will be finalized in the coming hours.

BREAKING: #WVU’s Dana Holgorsen is expected to become the next head coach at #Houston, per sources. UH offered Holgorsen the kind of deal that WVU brass wouldn’t at $20 million over five years. The deal is expected to be wrapped up in the next 36 hours. SB Nation was first on it. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 1, 2019

Well, there it is, folks. That didn’t take long at all, and the Cougars threw down some serious cash onto the table. (RELATED: Kliff Kingsbury Turns Down Houston Cougars Head Coaching Job)

Is it the kind of cash that would have gotten me to leave the Big 12 and Morgantown? No, but making $4 million a year to coach at Houston isn’t too bad at all. Plus, we all know those taxes in Texas are nice and low (sometimes nonexistent).

That $4 million is going to spend real nice in the Lone Star state.

The WVU coach’s name has seemingly been attached to the Houston job even before the Cougars fired Major Applewhite.

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before it was made official. Houston should be able to dominate if Holgorsen is capable of luring Power Five talent to play in the AAC.

What I do know for sure is that winning results will be expected very soon with that kind of cash being thrown down onto the table. High paychecks demand wins in return. Can Holgorsen get it done? Only time will tell.

P.S. Glad to see my boy Lane Kiffin got an interview for the job. He’ll be back in major college football before long and I’ll have my beach house because of it.