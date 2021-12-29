Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen Bizarrely Complains About Having To Wait For The Postgame Press Conference

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen was in a mood Tuesday after beating Auburn.

The Cougars pulled off a huge 17-13 win over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl to finish the season 12-2, but the man running the program wasn’t happy about having to wait for the press conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Football (@uhcougarfb)

“We won the game and I’m just standing out there for 20 minutes. I don’t quite understand that. I’d get that together,” Holgorsen said in part to open his press conference remarks.

You can watch his weird attitude unfold below.

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen wasn’t pleased with being second up in postgame pressers after beating Auburn in the #BirminghamBowl: “Ya know, we won the game and I’m just standing out there for 20 minutes. I don’t quite understand that.” #GoCoogs @Holgorsendana pic.twitter.com/kRfSrE57sh — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) December 28, 2021

What an incredibly weird and unnecessary response from Holgorsen. Why are you complaining about having to wait 20 minutes?

Yeah, you won the game. Go back in the locker room and celebrate with your team until you’re called. That’s what most normal people would do.

Instead, he decided to openly complain about going second and having to wait. It’s a tough look!

He also yelled hurry up during Bryan Harsin’s conference from outside the door. https://t.co/TDWzTdDEVQ — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 28, 2021

Life is too short to find yourself complaining about things that don’t truly matter. Having to wait for a press conference is something that ultimately doesn’t matter.

Holgorsen might not like to hear that, but it’s true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Football (@uhcougarfb)

Houston finished the season with 12 wins and it was one of the best seasons in recent school memory. Crack a beer and enjoy the moment!