Editorial

Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck’s Appearance Seems Slightly Different

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach P.J. Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers looks on against the Bowling Green Falcons in the first quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Falcons defeated the Golden Gophers 14-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

P.J. Fleck is generating attention online for a bizarre reason.

As pointed out by Dave Heller, Minnesota’s football coach appeared to look slightly different during a recent press conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most notably, it looked like her cheeks were noticeably bigger and puffy. Check out the side-by-side comparison from Heller below.

Heller also wasn’t the only to notice that something seemed slightly off about Fleck. Other people on Twitter also noticed that his appearance appeared to be different.

Now, is there a huge change in his appearance? No, but it is very noticeable in his cheeks. It definitely looks like something changed.

Maybe, he’s just really into bulking season! I don’t know, but I’m confident most people would look at the photos above and agree something is different.

I’m not even saying it is a bad thing. I’m just pointing out that something is off. That’s all! Don’t start throwing darts in my direction for pointing out the obvious!

Seriously, is anyone going to look at the photo below and tell me I’m wrong?

Let us know in the comments if you think Fleck’s appearance seems to be slightly changed.