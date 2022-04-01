Minnesota Coach P.J. Fleck’s Appearance Seems Slightly Different

P.J. Fleck is generating attention online for a bizarre reason.

As pointed out by Dave Heller, Minnesota’s football coach appeared to look slightly different during a recent press conference. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most notably, it looked like her cheeks were noticeably bigger and puffy. Check out the side-by-side comparison from Heller below.

Call me crazy … but did PJ Fleck get work done in the offseason? Left – 2021 mug shot

Right – 2022 spring football presser pic.twitter.com/ia0wuBjcMA — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) March 29, 2022

Heller also wasn’t the only to notice that something seemed slightly off about Fleck. Other people on Twitter also noticed that his appearance appeared to be different.

People aren’t talking enough about the fact that the person taking press conferences for PJ Fleck is clearly not PJ Fleck pic.twitter.com/bdYhwiQhGh — Gareth Doyle (@garethdoyle) March 30, 2022

Now, is there a huge change in his appearance? No, but it is very noticeable in his cheeks. It definitely looks like something changed.

Maybe, he’s just really into bulking season! I don’t know, but I’m confident most people would look at the photos above and agree something is different.

P.J. Fleck is excited about the young OL talent that has been developing behind the scenes. He also mentioned the valuable snaps many of those players gained in 2020. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/Y65dy7YsQg — Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) March 29, 2022

I’m not even saying it is a bad thing. I’m just pointing out that something is off. That’s all! Don’t start throwing darts in my direction for pointing out the obvious!

Seriously, is anyone going to look at the photo below and tell me I’m wrong?

Let us know in the comments if you think Fleck’s appearance seems to be slightly changed.