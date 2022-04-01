New York Mobster And Murderer Escapes Federal Custody In Florida

An upstate New York mob assassin who murdered three competitors in the 1980s and failed in two other attempted homicides escaped from federal custody in Florida, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

Dominic Taddeo, 64, was staying at a halfway house to prepare for his planned release in a year when he went to an approved medical appointment on March 28 and did not return, according to the Bureau of Prisons website, Democrat and Chronicle reported. (RELATED: Here Are Some Of ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s Most Heinous Crimes)

In 2020, a judge had refused the Rochester mob hitman’s plea for a compassionate release during COVID, Democrat and Chronicle reported.

U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. wrote, “Taddeo’s prior convictions are for crimes including assault, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and, most notably, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) conspiracy arising from his employment and association with Rochester’s La Cosa Nostra organized crime family,” Democrat and Chronicle reported.

“The RICO charges involve the murder of three individuals, attempted murder of two more individuals, and conspiracy to murder a fifth person,” Geraci wrote, according to Democrat and Chronicle.

In 1987, Taddeo was released on bail and then disappeared, only to be found two years later visiting his brother in Cleveland, Democrat and Chronicle reported. At that time, he only faced federal firearms charges and was not yet linked to the murderers of Nicholas Mastrodonato, Gerald Pelusio, and Dino Tortatice in 1982 and 1983, Democrat and Chronicle reported.

U.S. District Judge Michael Telesca sentenced Taddeo to 54 years in prison in 1992, Democrat and Chronicle reported. Taddeo is most known for his two failed murder attempts on mob captain Thomas Marotta, Democrat and Chronicle reported.