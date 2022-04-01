REPORT: Hope Solo Arrested In North Carolina

Hope Solo has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ, the legendary American soccer star was taken into custody in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on charges of impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse after she allegedly drove under the influence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Solo allegedly had her two kids in the vehicle at the time of her arrest. If convicted, the charges could result in serving time, according to the same report.

U.S. soccer great Hope Solo was arrested for DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse after authorities say she was driving while impaired with her 2 children in the car. https://t.co/wDopDOCOeL — TMZ (@TMZ) April 1, 2022

As I always say, Solo has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system here in America, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this is a very bad look for Solo if she’s guilty of the charges. It’s an incredibly bad look for the American soccer star.

Hope Solo was arrested for DWI yesterday in North Carolina. Cops say she was driving impaired w/ her 2 kids in the car. Because of that, she was hit w/ a child abuse charge. Also charged w/ resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/yVofTIVZ91 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) April 1, 2022

There is never a reason to drive under the influence. There’s not one damn reason to ever do it! Stay where you are, call an Uber or get a friend to pick you up.

Whatever you do, you don’t hop behind the wheel of a car. The fact her kids were allegedly with her at the time is incredibly concerning.

Let’s hope the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly.