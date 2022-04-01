Editorial

Ukraine Reportedly Shoots Down A Russian Helicopter In Violent Viral Video

Russian Helicopter (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1509905451441401866 and ANDREY GORSHKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian Helicopter (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1509905451441401866 and ANDREY GORSHKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Ukraine has reportedly taken down another Russian helicopter.

In a video tweeted by the news agency NEXTA, a reported Russian helicopter was blown right out of the sky by a portable anti-aircraft missile system. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the absolutely insane video below.

My friends, when we talk about getting lit up in the military sense, that’s exactly what we mean. That helicopter took a direct hit and that’s a curtain call.

You simply don’t bounce back from getting shot in that fashion. The tail of the helicopter appeared to almost get blown clean off as it spun to the ground.

As I’ve said countless times, the videos coming out of Ukraine are nothing short of absolutely insane. With every passing day, we see more and more videos of the carnage and violence on the ground. Whether it’s helicopters getting shot down or tanks getting blown apart, we’ve seen it all at this point.

War is absolute hell and there are tons of videos from the Ukraine/Russia war to prove that fact. It’s an absolutely brutal situation playing out in front of the world.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos out of Ukraine as we have them.