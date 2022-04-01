Viral Videos Allegedly Show Ukrainians Driving Over And Kicking Anti-Tank Mines

A pair of crazy viral videos have surfaced from the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Right now, the Ukrainians continue to fight like hell to repel the Russian invasion, and two videos allegedly show people not giving a damn at all about anti-tank mines.

In a video tweeted by journalist Illia Ponomarenko, men in combat gear were kicking anti-tank mines off the road like it was no big deal at all.

Yes, the Ukrainian military are just kicking anti-tank landmines.

It’s called the Ukrainian curling on the Warsaw Highway close to Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/9xAxRjFdYL — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 1, 2022

In a reply to his video, someone tweeted a video of a car strategically and carefully driving right over anti-tank mines while avoiding them.

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely crazy.

yeah we are fearless

yesterday dozens of civilian cars just bypassed the mines pic.twitter.com/iHUs48K6Gn — 🇺🇦tina🇺🇦(з пiдвалу) (@DoomWithTheBOOM) April 1, 2022

Of all the videos we’ve seen since the war started, this one is definitely right near the top of the list. The guts you need for both videos is beyond words.

The military guys were allegedly kicking anti-tank mines out of their way! Stop and think about that for a second.

They were kicking weapons designed to take out tanks. I’m not sure I even understand that level of bravery or foolishness.

As for the car driving right over them, I’m at a loss for words. Is it an insanely stupid thing to do? Without a doubt.

Am I still impressed? Absolutely.

