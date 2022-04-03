Butler Hires Thad Matta As The New Basketball Coach Of The Bulldogs

Thad Matta is back in college basketball.

Butler announced Sunday that the program has hired the former Ohio State coach as the new leader of the Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Matta played for the Bulldogs and coached at Butler more than two decades ago. Now, he’s back in Indianapolis!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butler Basketball (@butlermbb)

While contract details aren’t known right now, I have no doubt at all that Matta is getting paid very well to coach the Bulldogs.

We’re talking about a guy who was a dominant coach in the B1G for 13 seasons. He knows what it takes to win, and he’s done it at a very high level.

I have heard from close to the situation that Thad Matta’s health is good. He’s coming to Butler to win games and for the long haul. I wouldn’t put much weight in the talk of coach-in-waiting or wanting to be AD one day. Butler hired its basketball coach today. Let’s roll. — Lukas Harkins (@hardwiredsports) April 3, 2022

While he’s certainly not Brad Stevens 2.0, there’s no question at all that this move from the Bulldogs is a great one.

Not only is he a great hire, but Matta’s presence in Indy will immediately send shockwaves through the college basketball world.

Hiring Matta will put a spotlight on the program, which is exactly what the program wants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butler Basketball (@butlermbb)

All the way around, this is the definition of a home run hire!