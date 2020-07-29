REPORT: Wisconsin Will Play Butler In The Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play the Butler Bulldogs this season in basketball.

According to Jon Rothstein, the Badgers and Bulldogs will meet in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament in November. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: Wisconsin will face Butler and Colorado will play South Florida in the first round of the 2020 Fort Myers Tip-Off. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 29, 2020

I absolutely love this matchup. I love it. As a Wisconsin fan, you should always want and expect to play the toughest opponents.

That’s what being a Wisconsin man is all about. If you want to be elite, then you have to play elite competition.

Butler is one of the best mid-major programs in America. Not only are they a great program, but they also have a great history.

The Bulldogs went to back-to-back title games in 2010 and 2011. They might not be in a P5 conference, but they’re damn good.

Now Wisconsin will get a crack at them early in the season. Again, I love this kind of move from everyone involved.

You should want to make your schedule as difficult as possible, and playing Butler is a step towards accomplishing that goal.

I can’t wait to see what the Bulldogs bring during the Fort Myers Tip-Off.