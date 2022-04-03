Fire Dept. Declare UCSB Party ‘Multi-Casualty Incident’

Police declared a party at University California, Santa Barbara a “multi-casualty incident” Saturday afternoon.

The rager in Isla Vista, California, known locally as “Deltopia” left a number of party-goers injured and hospitalized, according to TMZ. At least three people sustained serious injuries at the unsanctioned party, KSBY reported.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department ran roughly 35 calls throughout the area, leading to the declaration that the party was a “multi-casualty incident,” KSBY continued. The declaration allowed local hospitals to triage and transport patients swiftly from the two-day event, the outlet continued.

One female partygoer apparently fell from a roof, while others overdosed, according to TMZ. Three others were arrested at the party, while nearly two dozen others were issued citations throughout the party, ABC 7 noted.

SBC Fire has declared an MCI(multi casualty incident) associated with multiple medical emergencies including multiple severe traumas. These are associated with heavy crowds in Isla Vista for the unsanctioned beach party known as Deltopia. Many balconies are over crowded. pic.twitter.com/waS97QT382 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) April 3, 2022

A majority of the calls to the event were drug and alcohol-related, while others were related to severe trauma from falls, ABC reported. Reports suggest that many of the balconies near the area were overcrowded, which may have contributed to the number of incidents, the outlet continued.

Springtime events have led to mass police and emergency service activity, with California being the latest in a trend sweeping westwards across the nation. Over 160 people were arrested in Panama City Beach last weekend. Earlier in March, six West Point students went into cardiac arrest after ingesting fentanyl in a Fort Lauderdale rental home.