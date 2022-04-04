DK Metcalf Looks Laughably Small Standing Next To Dikembe Mutombo

DK Metcalf standing next to Dikembe Mutombo is a very funny sight to behold.

The star receiver for the Seattle Seahawks shared an Instagram photo of himself posing with the former Houston Rockets center, and he looks like a legit child. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The size difference between the two of them is almost hard to put into words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DK Metcalf (@dkm14)

For comparison, Mutombo is 7’2” and Metcalf is listed at 6’4″ on Seattle’s team website. So, there’s about ten inches between the two of them, but this photo makes the size gap look much larger than that.

It looks like a photo of a kid in third grade posing with his dad. Again, it’s a laughable size gap between the two men.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DK Metcalf (@dkm14)

Also, it’s not like Metcalf is a small guy at all. He might not be outrageously tall at 6’4,” but he’s still a massive guy.

He’s known for being one of the physically biggest receivers in football and all you have to do is look at him to know that’s true.

The man is a freak of nature. He just doesn’t look the part standing next to a giant former NBA star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DK Metcalf (@dkm14)

Never forget that NFL players are big, but in some cases, NBA stars are a hell of a lot bigger!