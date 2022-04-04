Man Investigated After Allegedly Getting 90 COVID-19 Vaccine Shots To Sell Vaccination Cards In Germany

A German man is being investigated after allegedly getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as many as 90 times to sell the vaccination cards, German news reported Sunday.

The unidentified German, whose name has not been released due to German privacy laws, was caught in Saxony after he showed up at a vaccination site two days in a row, according to the Associated Press. He allegedly got dozens of vaccine doses over several months at locations throughout Saxony before being caught and arrested by authorities.

A man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated. The man, 60, is said to have received up to 90 shots. https://t.co/MvjIo4VJFN — The Associated Press (@AP) April 3, 2022

When he was discovered at the vaccination site two days in a row, police reportedly found multiple blank vaccination cards in the Magdeburg man’s possession. He is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccine cards and document forgery, according to the AP, but as of now has not been detained by law enforcement.

It is unknown what effect the 90 vaccine doses may have on the 60-year-old man. He is believed to have allegedly been selling the completed vaccination cards he received after the shots to Germans who did not want to get the vaccine themselves.

A vaccination card has been required for months to participate in certain activities in Germany, including going to restaurants, theaters and certain workplaces. However, many pandemic restrictions were dropped last month. (RELATED: China Reportedly Orders Mass Killing Of Pets Belonging To COVID-19 Patients)

Getting 90 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration or recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.