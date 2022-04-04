Pink Laces Into Rolling Stone Magazine, Calling It ‘Irrelevant’

Pink has taken issue with Rolling Stone Magazine after her previous Grammy performances failed to make its “25 Greatest Grammy Performances of All Time” list.

Rolling Stone released its list of top Grammy performances Saturday ahead of the 2022 Grammy Awards show, but that list did not include past performances by Pink. Pink took issue with the publication and commented on Instagram, “Bahahahaha you guys have been irrelevant since 1990,” ET Canada reported.

Pink spilling some major facts about Rolling Stone. Hats off girl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w4FHrxDdTE — L (@AlisonSwiftie94) April 3, 2022

Taking aim at the outlet’s coverage style, Pink said, “This is the magazine that used to feature people like John Lennon and Muddy Waters. Hunter S Thompson wrote political pieces- they put Tina Turner on their cover. Then they sold out and all credibility went to s**t when ‘style over substance’ and ‘revenue over authenticity’ went into play,” according ET Canada. (RELATED: A Bathroom Break Almost Got Between Doja Cat And Her Grammy Award)

After being snubbed, Pink noted that Rolling Stone had picked up stories about reality stars, and she criticized the magazine by mocking its coverage of Snooki from “Jersey Shore,” according to ET Canada. “Snooki became acceptable coverage. Give me a f*cking break. Do your homework. You don’t have to like me or my music or anything about me- and believe me I could give a sh*t- but this is the biggest sellout in f*cking history when it comes to a publication we all once trusted,” Pink reportedly said.

Pink’s 2014 “Cirque du Soleil-inspired” Grammy performance of “Try” included complex acrobatics when she was suspended from the risers while singing upside down, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That memorable performance — as well as her others — didn’t make the cut for Rolling Stone’s top 25 greatest Grammy performances list.

“F*ck rolling stone. And I’ve felt that way for decades as so many of my favorite artists and my peers have,” she also said, according to ET Canada. “This isn’t just about their horrendous opinion of ‘rating Grammy performances.’ It’s decades of wasting Trees and people’s time.”

Artists that did make the cut and were featured on the Rolling Stone’s list included Dua Lipa and St.Vincent, The Foo Fighters, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Adele, Alicia Keys and others.