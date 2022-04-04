Tickets To The National Title Game Between Kansas And UNC Are Selling For As Little As $20

Tickets to the national title game Monday night between Kansas and UNC are shockingly cheap.

As of Monday afternoon, there are tickets available on SeatGeek for as little as $20. Even with fees included, there are still plenty of tickets available for less than $40.

The National Title Game Is Monday Night. Here’s What Fans Need To Know https://t.co/DeIIIxLp7j — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2022

Yes, for the price of two cases of Busch Light, you can get two tickets to the college basketball national title game.

Stop for a second and think about how ridiculous that statement is. Generally speaking, ticket prices for major sporting events are through the roof.

For some reason, tickets are outrageously cheap for the action tonight.

It’s Kansas vs. UNC Monday night for the national title, and I’m ALL IN on the Jayhawks (who already won me some money). Who are you picking to win it all? pic.twitter.com/0LRRvfdfgW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 4, 2022

While I can’t say for sure why UNC/Kansas tickets are so cheap, I think I have a pretty solid educated guess. It’s likely lots of Duke fans purchased title game tickets as soon as the Blue Devils made the Final Four.

After the Tar Heels pulled off a stunning upset to end Coach K’s career, fans are offloading tickets for as cheap as possible.

If you’re a consumer, it’s a great situation. If you’re a person who bought tickets when they were insanely expensive and now have to sell, it’s not a great situation at all.

Some people out there are 100% eating a lot of money over this situation.

