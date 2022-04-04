Editorial

Tickets To The National Title Game Between Kansas And UNC Are Selling For As Little As $20

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Leaky Black #1 and R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels react after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tickets to the national title game Monday night between Kansas and UNC are shockingly cheap.

As of Monday afternoon, there are tickets available on SeatGeek for as little as $20. Even with fees included, there are still plenty of tickets available for less than $40. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, for the price of two cases of Busch Light, you can get two tickets to the college basketball national title game.

Stop for a second and think about how ridiculous that statement is. Generally speaking, ticket prices for major sporting events are through the roof.

For some reason, tickets are outrageously cheap for the action tonight.

While I can’t say for sure why UNC/Kansas tickets are so cheap, I think I have a pretty solid educated guess. It’s likely lots of Duke fans purchased title game tickets as soon as the Blue Devils made the Final Four.

After the Tar Heels pulled off a stunning upset to end Coach K’s career, fans are offloading tickets for as cheap as possible.

 

If you’re a consumer, it’s a great situation. If you’re a person who bought tickets when they were insanely expensive and now have to sell, it’s not a great situation at all.

Some people out there are 100% eating a lot of money over this situation.

 

Let us know in the comments below how much money you’d spend on a national title ticket.