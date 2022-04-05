Police Pull Baby And Three Others From Sinking Car

Video from April 1 captured the moment a Severn, Maryland, police officer rescued four people, including a baby from a submerged vehicle.

The harrowing footage was courtesy of a police-worn body cam and crisply recorded the frightening rescue, according to CNN. Thanks to fast-acting officers, everyone inside the vehicle was rescued and taken to safety, including a 9-month-old baby, and a 3-year-old child, according to WBAL TV.

Bodycam video shows police rescuing 4 from submerged car https://t.co/D8U0w4AkXT — WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore (@wbaltv11) April 4, 2022

The time-stamp on the body cam footage reveals the rescue took place shortly after 9 p.m. An officer on routine patrol in Severn Danza Park happened to hear the crash and discovered the submerged vehicle, CNN reported. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which reportedly “careened into the pond” and quickly began sinking, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Rescue Team Helps Pull Dog From Flooded River In Los Angeles)

Police from Anne Arundel County PD attended the scene and quickly worked together to organize the rescue, the video shows. While attempting to gain access to the victims through the window of the vehicle, an officer could be heard on video shouting “Close the eyes! Close your eyes!” as he frantically worked to free the children trapped inside.

The children were pulled to safety and carried to another nearby officer who transported them to land, away from the dangerous waters. At one point within the video, an adult female could be heard frantically crying and breathing heavily as she was being rescued. Police could be heard giving calm, clear instructions and reassuring the crying children as they were being pulled from the car.

Police later identified the driver as Oswaldo Ramirez Lopez. He was arrested on outstanding warrants and did not have a valid license, according to WBAL TV.